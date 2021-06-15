Fire threatening multiple Vallejo homes

KRON4
by: Liz Jassin
Photo: Alertwildfire.org
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Vallejo firefighters are battling a 3-alarm fire burning near homes on Skyline Drive.
Battalion 21 on scene reporting 2-3 acre fire // 1 home involved // Multiple homes threatened. Fire upgraded to 3 alarms#SkylineDrFire#SkylineCommand https://t.co/tZenWgXgTX— Vallejo Firefighters Association (@VallejoFire) June 16, 2021
1 home is reported to be involved, and multiple homes are threatened by the fire.
