Firefighters keeping Glass Fire from reaching homes in Angwin

ANGWIN, Calif. (KRON) — The Glass Fire exploded near the small Napa County town of Angwin, where its residents were forced to evacuate.

On Thursday morning, firefighters were on scene in the windy, remote and rugged area where they were working hard to contain the flames overnight.

Subdued to embers, officials worry that the high winds will carry embers down to the homes in Angwin, just a few miles away.

Glass fire continues to burn out of control.



Firefighters are using more than water hoses and fire drops to attack the wildfire. Another tool in their tool box is something quite familiar to all of us @kron4news pic.twitter.com/mVCN3oyqls — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) October 1, 2020

CalFire is hopeful the fire stays along the hillside. Officials had to bring in tanker trucks to refill firetrucks with water due to the terrain of the area.

Overnight view of hillside Glass Fire:

Glass fire continues to burn in Napa and Sonoma counties. Air quality is awful. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/wyYhHBUEf2 — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) October 1, 2020

For now, firefighters are using heavy equipment to clear any dry vegetation and trees before the fire can reach it. The Glass Fire has so far destroyed 288 homes in Napa and Sonoma counties. As of Thursday morning, it over 56,000 acres and 5% contained.

