Firefighters lack resources to fight wildfires; remain optimistic

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The SCU Lightning Complex fires continue to burn throughout five Bay Area counties — torching more than 340,000 acres.

One Cal Fire official tells KRON4 News the SCU Lightning Complex Fires have put a strain on firefighters and resources to be properly equipped to battle a fire of this size.

“We are lacking resources as is every fire in the state of California right now. This fire typically would approximately have about 4,000 to 4,500 people on it and we have about 1200 to 1300,” said Joshua Rubinstein Cal Fire Public Information Officer

“They’re working long hours, they’re working in very rough challenging conditions … and you put in the COIVD component to it.”

Crews fighting the SCU Lightning Complex fires have been tirelessly been able to keep the damage to a minimum with the help of multiple local and federal fire crews.

Rubinstein says despite the lack of resources and personnel — crews have been able to make some progress.

“We’re a little over 340,000 acres to put that into perspective, that’s about 550 square miles and we’re starting to gain some progress,” said Rubinsten.

“We still have a weather pattern that we’re concerned about, we’re still in red flag warning but we dodged a bullet in regards to lightning last night, we only had one small spot fire.”