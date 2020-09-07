Firefighters quickly knock down fire in Sunol

Wildfires

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) – A quick response by firefighters knocked down a fire Sunday
afternoon that started in a recreational vehicle and spread to vegetation in the unincorporated community of Sunol near Niles Canyon.

Cal Fire, and the Fremont and Alameda County fire departments responded around 3:45 p.m. to the fire, about a mile west of the tiny community of Brightside and the Niles Canyon Railway shops, spreading from the burning vehicles to adjacent vegetation.

The fire was controlled about 10 minutes later.

