Firefighters save San Lorenzo Valley towns, landmarks from CZU fire

FELTON, Calif. (KRON) — There are thousands of people evacuated because of the CZU August Lightning Complex fires and so far, no evacuation orders have been lifted in Santa Cruz County. Scotts Valley, Felton, Brookdale, Lompico, Ben Lomond, and Boulder Creek all remain evacuated.

Many San Lorenzo Valley residents have been anxiously asking if their homes are still standing. They are also wondering if their towns and beloved local landmarks were damaged by this massive wildfire. Thanks to the heroic efforts from firefighters, flames have not touched the center of towns along Highway 9.

The CZU fires have destroyed nearly 600 hundred homes. That number is even more staggering when you consider just how small these unique mountain and valley towns are. Boulder Creek’s population, for example, is 4,081. Bonny Doon’s population is just 2,678.

Fire crews were not able to save every home. They were able to save the downtowns, the local landmarks, and hidden gems. KRON4 can confirm that Roaring Camp Railroad , the Big Foot Museum, Brookdale Lodge, and the Garden of Eden are all undamaged.