Firefighters say Calistoga flames “playing nice” early Tuesday

CALISTOGA, Calif. (KRON) — Dozens of firefighters are attempting to subdue flames in Calistoga Tuesday morning, as officials say over 8,500 homes have been threatened by the Glass Fire in both Napa and Sonoma counties.

In the darkness, firefighters tell KRON4 that the fire is “playing nice” before the sun rises on Tuesday as the fire moves up the hill rather than down the hill — which is what fire officials want, keeping the fire away from homes.

The entire city of Calistoga was ordered to evacuate — however, the city said “there has been no damage or loss within the City limits but significant damage has occurred in the surrounding area,” at 6 p.m. Monday. KRON4’s Will Tran reports that homes on Tucker Road, off of Highway 29, are fine as of 6:30 a.m.

So far, the fire is 0% contained and is over 36,200 acres. Cal Fire reports at least 113 structures have been destroyed.

An evacuated home near some flames on Tucker Rd shows kids’ toys left behind:

