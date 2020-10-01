Firefighters use controlled burns on Palisades in Calistoga

CALISTOGA, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters have been working around the clock taking advantage of the weather setting lines ahead of high winds in the forecast. Their focus was on the surrounding hills in Calistoga.

The view from Palisades Road off Highway 29 in Calistoga Wednesday afternoon was firefighters operating a burnout on the Palisades.

A task being done ever since Tuesday night and it’s right behind Steven Rasmussen’s property.

“They basically torched our entire canyon, cutting precision lines around every dwelling including my back neighbor who has a small cabin. They drew circles around them, drew backfires, they saved every building,” Rasmussen said.

He took a video of crews cutting lines to prevent the Glass Fire from spreading. More operations were conducted at night off Highway 29 near Greenwood Ave.

Firefighters say the operations were successful and the fire did not jump the roadway.

Cal Fire says the areas of the fire haven’t burned in 80 years.

The hot dry windy weather and dry vegetation have been fueling the fire.

Firefighters spent the day preparing for the worst-case scenario as high winds are expected again.

The entire city of Calistoga is under mandatory evacuation.

Rasmussen stayed behind to help firefighters get better access in and around the Palisades mountain range.

“I lived here for five years. We lived in fear of fire and the fact that they did a control burn and actually burned the entire understory in the whole canyon means that we can live in the next 20 years without having to fear fire,” Rasmussen said.

We’re not out of the woods yet. The high winds are a big concern with that Red Flag Warning and Heat Advisory in the North Bay beginning Thursday.

