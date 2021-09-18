Firefighters work toward containment on 12 California wildfires

By Bay City News Service – Over 9,900 firefighters continue to work towards containment on 12 major wildfires and two extended attack wildfires burning in the state, Cal Fire said Saturday morning. Firefighters also responded to 22 new wildfires Friday, according to Cal Fire.

The Dixie Fire in Butte, Plumas, Lassen, Shasta and Tehama counties has been declared the largest fire in California’s history. It is currently 88 percent contained, having burned 960,641 acres, Cal Fire said.

The Caldor Fire, which affects El Dorado, Amador and Alpine counties, is 71 percent contained, and has burned 218,876 acres.

The French Fire in Kern County is 98 percent contained, and has burned 26,535 acres. The Windy Fire in Tulare County has burned 12,370 acres and is zero percent contained.

