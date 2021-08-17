Fremont woman in bikini arrested after admitting to starting fire near Tahoe

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A Fremont woman was arrested last week after she allegedly admitted to starting a fire near Echo Summit in El Dorado County.

On Wednesday morning, deputies responded to reports of a wildland fire near Echo Summit.

Fire personnel directed deputies to a “likely arson suspect.”

The suspect was 43-year-old Viola Liu, who apparently was dressed in a “bikini top and bottom and was covered in scratches and soot.”

She later admitted to starting the fire, which was confirmed by other evidence in the investigation.

Liu was arrested and booked into El Dorado County Jail for Arson (PC 451(C)), possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.