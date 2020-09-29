Glass Fire evacuation center set up at Sonoma Raceway

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A 50-acre fire evacuation campground has been set up at the Sonoma Raceway due to the growing Glass Fire.

It can handle up to 2,000 campers and is open to anyone who needs a place to stay.

“Normally it was be prepared in October, and now it’s be prepared in August,” said Sonoma Raceway president Steve Page.

There are showers, bathrooms, and tons of space for those who are able to bring a tent, an RV, or a camper.

Page says this fire reminds him all too much of the Tubbs Fire in 2017.

“Very reminiscent. The Tubbs Fire started on a Sunday night. Last night, around 2:30 in the morning, the dog was scratching at the door. I opened the door and the smoke was just overwhelming. I could see the ash falling our backyard. so, it was very reminiscent to three years ago.”

Melanie Collins and Chris Rossow left their Oakmont home at 10 o’clock last night. They have their cat, their bikes, and their tent and are planning to camp until it’s safe to return.

They say they knew exactly when it was time to evacuate.

“It was very smokey. We heard a lot of sirens. We heard propane tanks exploding. We saw a lot of people speeding out of the neighborhood,” said the evacuees.

