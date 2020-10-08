Glass Fire recovery efforts discussed in town hall

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Sonoma County and the city of Santa Rosa held a virtual town hall meeting with several agencies to discuss recovery efforts from the Glass Fire.

As evacuees return home to Sonoma County, more than a dozen representatives from the county, Santa Rosa, state and federal elected officials, Cal Fire, and the Department of Insurance held a Zoom call Wednesday afternoon to update those impacted by the Glass Fire.

The fire burning for a week and a half, destroyed at least 300 homes in Sonoma County.

One of the hard-hit neighborhoods — The Skyhawk Community in Santa Rosa, 5750 Mountain Hawk Drive.

In the virtual meeting many questions on insurance.

Deputy Commissioner Tony Cignarale says the state’s department of insurance is requesting expedited claims.

“We’re asking insurance companies to provide 25 percent of your contents coverage if you have a total loss right off the bat to give you money if you’re out of a shelter,” Cignarale said.

How to obtain insurance with the growing scarcity issues within the fire zones.

“It’s just a matter of if your agent or broker can’t help you, you got to find another agent or broker because they are options. It just takes a lot more time and effort to find than in the past and some of them are not great and we have work to do to restore competitive home insurance market in California,” executive director of United Policyholders Amy Bach said.

The panel discussed recovery efforts and repopulation.

Evacuees are advised to wear PPE when sifting through ash and debris.

Some evacuation orders will take time to clear hazards like downed trees and power lines.

“That fire came in very hot, very fast,” Susan Gorin, 1st District Supervisor of Sonoma County, said.

Sonoma County District Supervisor Susan Gorin escaped the fast-moving fire and is in the process of rebuilding her home from the 20-17 North Bay fire.

One of her concerns: improving future warnings.

“I also know that St. Helena Road and other areas do not have enough cell service and broadband and that’s another thing we’ll have to work on and I have been working on but it’s challenging so we’re better than we were three years ago but we’re not good enough. We’ll work on it,” Gorni said.

At Maria Carillo High School located at 6975 Montecito Blvd in Santa Rosa is one of three assistant centers. This particular center will be open through October 12 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The City of Santa Rosa has developed a resource page to keep Glass Fire survivors informed about next steps in the recovery process and to provide access to important resources.

