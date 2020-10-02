Gov. Newsom tours Glass Fire damage in Napa County

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom toured wildfire damage in Napa County on Thursday.

Governor Newsom met with state and local fire officials at a scorched school in Napa County.

“We’re dealing with extremes that scientists have predicted objectively not subjectively, are hotter than they’ve ever been,” Newsom said.

Newsom’s visit on what was expected to be a triple digit day in parts of wine country, as state energy regulators warn of the potential for power shut offs.

Newsom noted the state Thursday distributed a round of money to local governments to respond to public safety power shut offs.

$13-million goes to cities, $13-million to counties, $20-million to special districts and $2.5 to tribal governments.

“We prioritized those dollars in a way to help support more broadly the health and safety of communities impacted by bad air quality associated with these fires as well as impacting the ability to provide quality health care in a system that’s impacted by power outages and evacuations and the like,” Newsom said.

With nearly four million acres charred across the state and 20,000 firefighters on the front lines, the governor noting this fire season gives his administration a bigger nudge to spend more money on fire prevention projects.

Meanwhile, emergency management leaders mapped out a plan to tackle tough fire weather ahead as California enters October and soon November. Two months already associated with devastating wildfires in years past.

