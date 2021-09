CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Crews have stopped the forward progress of the Bailey Fire burning in Contra Costa County Tuesday evening.

Around 5 p.m. the fire was reported growing near Bailey Rd. and San Macro Blvd.

#BaileyFire [Final] in the vicinity of Bailey Rd and San Marco Blvd. Forward progress stopped at 3 acres, cancelling response for all resources not at scene. @ContraCostaFire pic.twitter.com/mOcQwta29h — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) September 1, 2021

Firefighters are battling a 3 acre vegetation fire in the vicinity of Bailey Rd and San Marco Blvd. #BaileyFire ⁦@ContraCostaFire⁩ pic.twitter.com/Sj2SlkPFZG — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) September 1, 2021

Officials say the fire was about 3-acres.