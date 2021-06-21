7-acre grass fire reported near Clearlake

KRON4
by: Liz Jassin
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are working to contain a 7-acre grass fire burning near Wilkinson Ave. and Dam Rd. in Clearlake.
#WilkinsonFire – CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is assisting Lake County Fire Protection District at a 7 acres vegetation fire near the area of Wilkinson Ave/ Dam Rd, Clearlake. Avoid the area if possible. #CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/PGEaaceV3p— CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 22, 2021
Cal Fire LNU tweeted to avoid the area.