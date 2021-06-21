Wildfire Resources

Active Fires in California

Air Quality Map

PG&E PSPS/Outage Map

Evacuation Checklist

7-acre grass fire reported near Clearlake

Wildfires

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are working to contain a 7-acre grass fire burning near Wilkinson Ave. and Dam Rd. in Clearlake.

Cal Fire LNU tweeted to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News