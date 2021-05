SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Cal Fire crews are battling a grass fire that sparked in the burn scars of the 2020 CZU Lightning Complex fires.

It started near China Grade Rd and N Butano Truck Trail just before 10 a.m. on Monday. Cal Fire estimates it’s at least five acres now.

They’re calling it the Grade Fire, and said it is spreading slowly. No evacuations or structures threatened as of 11 a.m.