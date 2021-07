CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters controlled a 2-alarm grass fire that threatened two apartment buildings in Antioch.

The fire burned into an apartment building with four units at James Donlon Blvd and Tabora Dr.

At this time only the people in the apartment building were asked to evacuate, and no injuries were reported.

The fire was first reported at 3:52 p.m.

Con Fire is responding to a vegetation fire that is threatening structures in the vicinity of James Donlan and Tabora in Antioch. Please avoid the area to allow first responders unimpeded access. #taboraic — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 21, 2021

Around 5:00 p.m. firefighters were able to control the fire.

James Donlan & Tabora vegetation fire has burned into an apartment building with four units. Fire attack continues, vegetation fire has been brought under control. No injuries reported at this time. Please continue to avoid the area to allow firefighters access. #taboraic — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 21, 2021

Officials have asked that people avoid the area.