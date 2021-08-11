Growing grass fire prompts multiple evacuation orders in Colfax

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Placer County Sheriff’s Office have issued multiple evacuation orders in Colfax due to a growing grass fire off Robbers Ravine and Dusty Rd.

The following streets are ordered to evacuate: all of Robbers Ravine all the way to Cape Horn, Cape Horn all the way out to Cape Horn East, Dusty Road, Old Loggers Lane and Hide Out Lane.

The entire neighborhood off of Cape Horn Road and to the south to I 80 is under an evacuation warning.

Evacuation orders are Trail Ridge Lane, Rock Rose and all streets inside that circle.

FIRE EVACUATIONS in Colfax!

Fire crews are fighting a vegetation fire in the area of Robbers Ravine & Dusty Rd. See image for evacuation areas. pic.twitter.com/9kZnb03JAD — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) August 11, 2021

Crews are working to contain the fire.

CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department Firefighters are responding to the report of a vegetation fire off Robbers Ravine near Colfax. pic.twitter.com/LdxeEUaGMG — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) August 11, 2021

We will continue to update this story.