Guy Fieri feeds firefighters battling California’s large Dixie Fire

Guy Fieri provides meals to firefighters at the Dixie Fire base camp on August 25, 2021. (Courtesy: San Jose Fire Department via Twitter)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Mayor of Flavortown was in Northern California on Wednesday, providing food for firefighters battling the massive Dixie Fire.

It’s considered the state’s second largest wildfire, burning 735,064 acres and at 45% containment, according to Cal Fire’s latest update. It started on July 13, 2021.

Current Dixie Fire map as of August 25, 2021 (Courtesy: Cal Fire)

Local firefighters across the state have been dispatched to help out, like the San Jose Fire Department.

They tweeted a photo of Guy Fieri posing with some fire crews at the Dixie Fire base camp.

#SJFD's been providing #MutualAid across CA since June. It's a challenging & rewarding experience for our members. Big thanks to @GuyFieri for providing meals to crews at the #DixieFire base camp today. Also pictured is TF-2278 heading to rotate crews assigned to the #CaldorFire. pic.twitter.com/uN4u7fT98c — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 25, 2021

At this point, the firefighters are quite familiar with the Food Network host – and not just from the TV shows like Drivers, Dive-ins and Dives and Guy’s Grocery Games.

Fieri has repeatedly returned to the scene of California wildfires to help in the best way he can: with good eats.

He’s been back for the 2019 Kincade Fire, the 2018 Carr and Camp fires, and the Glass Fire of 2020.