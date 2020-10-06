Guy Fieri serves hungry Glass Fire firefighters

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Guy Fieri makes it hard for our firefighters to go hungry.

The Mayor of Flavortown paid a visit to those impacted by the Glass Fire in the North Bay this weekend. And this isn’t the only time the celebrity chef has done his part to show support to frontline workers.

The Food Network icon fed those impacted by the Kincade Fire in 2019, the Carr Fire in 2018, and the Camp Fire in 2018. Additionally, he’s helped raise over $20 million for restaurant workers amid the pandemic.

At last check, the Glass Fire has burned 66,840 acres and is 50% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire tweeted “A MILLION THANKS to @GuyFieri and his talented team for bringing his delicious delights to GlassFire base camp! He made a lot of people very happy & full today!”

A MILLION THANKS to @GuyFieri and his talented team for bringing his delicious delights to #GlassFire base camp! He made a lot of people very happy & full today! 😋 pic.twitter.com/kqlTbyYpoO — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) October 3, 2020

