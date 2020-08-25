Healdsburg couple among dozens who lost home in LNU Lightning Complex Fires

HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KRON) – One of the areas hit hard by the LNU Lightning Complex Fire is Healdsburg. That’s where the Walbridge Fire is burning and already destroyed many homes.

It’s just complete destruction on Mill Creek Road.

Dozens of homes, structures burned to the ground and getting there to view the damage is easy.

Fallen trees and downed power lines make the trek a little hairy.

KRON4 spoke to two of the owners out there who say everything was destroyed, including their future plans.

Flames remain active on Mill Creek Road in Healdsburg as dozens of homes are now destroyed.

“We thought this was going to be our retirement home, our homestead, our legacy for our children and we’ve been in the process of building a farm for a long time and now we don’t know,” Noor Adabachi said.

Noor and Deborah Adabachi’s dream home, now reduced to rubble.

Noor sold his business and the two moved up here. Over the last four years, they’ve been building a farm, and building their future.

But that, along with family heirlooms, now lay among the ashes.

“Very startling. My husband is a custom furniture designer and many pieces that we had in the family for 20 years or more, designed pieces, custom pieces are all gone. Family heirlooms,” Deborah said.

On Sunday, they returned to their home on Mill Creek Road to see the devastation for themselves.

The fire barreled through their property destroying everything in its path: their cabin, their truck and tractor. Also their workshop and barn.

Despite the destruction, oddly one thing remained in okay condition: their garden and the roses.

“Really made me feel inspired that we can move on and there’s hope,” Deborah said.

What’s next for this couple?

Well, they still don’t know and are still processing everything that happened.

As if they hadn’t been through enough already, a couple returned to San Francisco to stay for now, but one of their cars was stolen just a couple of days ago.

As for here on Mill Creek Road, gateway to the neighborhood it remains closed officials standing by.

