Historic resort in St. Helena burned in Glass Fire

ST. HELENA, Calif. (KRON) – “I don’t know it looks like a war zone or something, it’s just devastating,” Raz Ingrasci, with the Hoffman Institute Foundation, said.

Another victim of the ferocious Glass Fire is a historic resort in St. Helena. The majority of the buildings at the White Sulfur Springs Resort were leveled by the blaze.

It’s a piece of California history that’s mostly in ruins. Video shows one of 17 buildings at the White Sulfur Springs Resort that’s been burned down to its foundation.

All the that’s left is charred wood, twisted metal, and it’s chimney is left standing.

The Hoffman Institute Foundation that’s been running retreats for the past 25 years says this is California’s first resort. Mark Twain and Clark Gable stayed here.

It was established in 1852. There were a few buildings that did survive — Three of 20 were untouched by the fires but it’s a major blow to the people who have been working here.

“It was a devastating loss to us. It hits you too in a traumatic and shocking way and that lasted for some days. It’s not the same as losing a loved one is a big loss,” Ingrasci said.

The people who run this facility say they have not been holding retreats since March because of coronavirus and had just gotten cleared by the county to be to begin doing so again but we’re evacuated the very next day.

They do plan to rebuild and were insured. They’ll be looking for an alternate location to hold the retreats in the meantime but it’s obviously a huge blow to them and a piece of California passed that was mostly wiped out.

