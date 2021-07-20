How West Coast wildfires are making an impact on the entire U.S.

SEATTLE, WA – SEPTEMBER 11: A crow is silhouetted by a hazy sun due to smoke from wildfires on the West Coast on September 11, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. According to reports, air quality is expected to worsen as smoke from dozens of wildfires in forests of the Pacific Northwest and along the West Coast descends onto the region. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Wildfires burning in the West Coast are beginning to take their toll over the entire United States.

The smoke is making its way east, shrouding several parts of the U.S. in a haze.

Here is a still image from the GOES East @NOAASatellites from 10:15 AM EDT. While there are a few clouds near the Indiana/Michigan border, you can see just how much of the Great Lakes Region is blanketed in smoke this morning. #INwx #MIwx #OHwx pic.twitter.com/995uoZkaa6 — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) July 20, 2021

It could be seen drifting southeast in a GIF map posted by National Weather Service, New York:

Smoke and haze from the wildfires in the western U.S. can be seen drifting southeast across the Tri-State area in this satellite imagery. This will filter the sunshine here throughout the day today. pic.twitter.com/LfSay79IQy — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) July 20, 2021

NWS NY says the smoke and haze will filter the sunshine throughout the day on Tuesday over New York.

As of Tuesday morning, the state’s air quality is considered ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups,’ according to a real-time Air Quality Index.

Check the live air quality map for your area below:

East coast meteorologists and residents alike were noting the hazy, glowing orange sun this week.

The smokey haze colored the setting sun a reddish orange as it set beyond the U.S. Capitol this evening. The Congress is debating legislation to address climate change — linked to the worsening wildfire conditions. pic.twitter.com/2sBgIF2nv7 — Nicky Sundt (@NickySundt) July 20, 2021

The National Weather Service in the Baltimore-Washington, D.C. area said none of the smoke will reach the ground, but it would make for interesting sunrises and sunsets.

The Bootleg Fire in Oregon has burned through 388,359 acres as of Tuesday. The massive fire active in and around the Fremont-Winema National Forest is just 30% contained.

There are at least 83 active large fires happening in the following states, according to the National Interagency Fire Center:

Combined, the wildfires have burned over one million acres already.