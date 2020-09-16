KRON4’s Maureen Kelly has close call with hazardous situation while reporting on wildfires

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4’s Maureen Kelly was out reporting on a fire zone near the CZU Lightning Complex Fire and had a close call with a hazardous situation herself.

Cal Fire is getting closer to full containment every day on the Lightning Complex Fires burning around the Bay Area, but there are still dangers that exist in those areas.

Maureen was taking a ride up with a local rancher to see the ruins of her property near Big Basin. And on their way down, they were stopped by several trees that fell in San Mateo County.

After climbing over the fallen trees and walking about a half-mile the rancher and Maureen came across a San Mateo County road crew clearing up the very problem.

They say they expect to be cleaning up the aftermath of the firest for at least another month.

In the end, the rancher Maureen got out safely. However their experience sends a very clear message, that the road closures out here in the fire zones are there for a very good reason.

