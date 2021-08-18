Lake County fire prompts evacuation orders

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are responding to the Cache Fire burning in Lake County on Wednesday.

The blaze is in the area of Dam Road and Wilkinson Avenue.

Officials say the fire is about 100 acres and is 0% contained.

#CacheFire – UPDATE – Fire is approximately 100 acres – 0% contained. Evacuations and road closures are in place. Please visit https://t.co/IHpDc6PHLv



#CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/EBqlXTUXmo — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 18, 2021

Evacuation orders have been issued for:

City of Clearlake to the south of 18th Avenue and east of SR 53 except for Adventist Health Clear Lake Hospital

Lower Lake, north of Main St. and Morgan Valley Road

South of Cache Creek

East of Bonham Road and west of Highway 53

Richard H Lewis School Campuses

Lower Lake High School and William C Carle Continuation School Campuses

North of Moran Valley Road and South of Cache Creek

East of Bonham Road and Southwest of Staehle Lane

North boundary extends South of Main Street and Morgan Valley Road

West boundary extends to East of Highway 29

South boundary extends north of Spruce Grove Road

Cal Fire crews are assisting Lake County Fire Protection District at this time.

Assisting/Not a CAL FIRE incident: #CacheFire off Dam Rd and Wilkinson Ave in Lake County. Lead agency: Lake County Fire Protection District. For more information: https://t.co/YgnxAEwV2w pic.twitter.com/U7cUyl6uJJ — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 18, 2021

No other details have been released. Check back from updates.