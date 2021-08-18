Lake County fire prompts evacuation orders

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are responding to the Cache Fire burning in Lake County on Wednesday.
The blaze is in the area of Dam Road and Wilkinson Avenue.
Officials say the fire is about 100 acres and is 0% contained.
Evacuation orders have been issued for:
- City of Clearlake to the south of 18th Avenue and east of SR 53 except for Adventist Health Clear Lake Hospital
- Lower Lake, north of Main St. and Morgan Valley Road
- South of Cache Creek
- East of Bonham Road and west of Highway 53
- Richard H Lewis School Campuses
- Lower Lake High School and William C Carle Continuation School Campuses
- North of Moran Valley Road and South of Cache Creek
- East of Bonham Road and Southwest of Staehle Lane
- North boundary extends South of Main Street and Morgan Valley Road
- West boundary extends to East of Highway 29
- South boundary extends north of Spruce Grove Road
Cal Fire crews are assisting Lake County Fire Protection District at this time.
No other details have been released. Check back from updates.