LIST: Wineries damaged in Glass Fire flames

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Thousands were evacuated in Napa and Sonoma counties, leaving their homes — and some of California wine country’s most beloved businesses — vulnerable to the Glass Fire.

KRON4 confirmed the following wineries were damaged in the fire that’s 2% contained as of Wednesday morning:

Burgess Cellars 1108 Deer Park Road, Deer Park, CA 94576 Operating since 1972

Fairwinds Estate 4550 Silverado Trail N, Calistoga, CA 94515 Operating since 1969

Chateau Boswell 3468 Silverado Trail N, St Helena, CA 94574 Operating since 1979

Bremer Family Winery 975 Deer Park Rd, St Helena, CA 94574 Operating since 2002



At Castello di Amorosa, a building that housed its wine was destroyed, but the castle remained standing.

Charred wine bottles rest at Castello di Amorosa, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Calistoga, Calif., which was damaged in the Glass Fire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

The Glass Fire started in Napa on Sunday — burning through over 46,000 acres within four days. CalFire reports that two Napa County commercial structures were destroyed, and 22,310 total structures have been threatened by the fire in both counties.

