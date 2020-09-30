LIST: Wineries damaged in Glass Fire flames

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Thousands were evacuated in Napa and Sonoma counties, leaving their homes — and some of California wine country’s most beloved businesses — vulnerable to the Glass Fire.
KRON4 confirmed the following wineries were damaged in the fire that’s 2% contained as of Wednesday morning:
- Burgess Cellars
- 1108 Deer Park Road, Deer Park, CA 94576
- Operating since 1972
- Fairwinds Estate
- 4550 Silverado Trail N, Calistoga, CA 94515
- Operating since 1969
- Chateau Boswell
- 3468 Silverado Trail N, St Helena, CA 94574
- Operating since 1979
- Bremer Family Winery
- 975 Deer Park Rd, St Helena, CA 94574
- Operating since 2002
At Castello di Amorosa, a building that housed its wine was destroyed, but the castle remained standing.
The Glass Fire started in Napa on Sunday — burning through over 46,000 acres within four days. CalFire reports that two Napa County commercial structures were destroyed, and 22,310 total structures have been threatened by the fire in both counties.
