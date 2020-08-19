Live Blog: Wildfire north of Fairfield prompts advisory

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Several fires continue to burn across the Bay Area, prompting evacuation orders and warnings, road closures, and more in several areas.
5:16 a.m.
An advisory has been issued north of Fairfield near Pleasants Valley Road and Cherry Glen Road. This advisory is for the following areas:
- Residential areas east of I-80, north of Manuel Campos Road (RED)
- Residential areas west of I-80, off Hilborn Road and Lyon Road (YELLOW)
- Residential areas off Rancho Solano Parkway (GREEN)
4:14 a.m.
Evacuations issued for all of English Hills in Vacaville.
4:00 a.m.
An evacuation order has been issued for residents in Solano County west of Blue Ridge Road to 505 and north of Cherry Glen Road to Hwy 128 due to a growing fire.
1:55 a.m.
A fire in Vacaville has prompted evacuations for all of Pleasant Valley Road and connecting streets and road.
Tuesday, August 18
10:25 p.m.
The Woodward Fire burning in the area of Point Reyes National Seashore has burned at least 700 acres as of Tuesday night, according to Marin County officials.
As of 9 p.m. the fire was at 0% containment.
9:05 p.m.
Sonoma County issues additional Evacuation Warning Orders for residents in:
- All areas North and East of Westside Road
- South of HWY 101
- West of Russian River
The sheriff’s office advises those in the above areas need to evacuate calmly and quickly.
8:55 p.m.
Sonoma County
The Sonoma County Office of Education has announced school closures for Wednesday, August 19 due to the 13-4 fire burning.
7:40 p.m.
Santa Cruz County
Mandatory evacuations have been issued to the CZU August Lightning Complex in Santa Cruz County.
7:30 p.m.
Sonoma County
The evacuation order to the 13-4 Fire in Sonoma County has been expanded to included residents in the following area:
- The entire area of Zone 1D (1D1, 1D2, 1D3, 1D4, 1D5)
- East of the Sonoma Coast from Fort Ross Rd to the Russian River
- North and East of the Russian River
- South of Sweetwater Springs Rd. and south of Fort Ross Rd
7 p.m.
Sonoma County
A new mandatory evacuation order has been issued to the 13-4 Fire in Sonoma County. The fire is estimated to be over 100 acres and growing.
Anyone in the following area is advised to calmly and quickly evacuate:
- South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Rd
- West of West Dry Creek Road and Westside Rd
- North of Sweetwater Springs Road and McCray Ridge Rd
- East of the East Austin Creek (the actual creek)
6 p.m.
Marin County
Marin County Fire Department is responding to a 15-acre fire in the Point Reyes National Seashore. There are no evacuations at this time.
- 4-5 FireAcres: 15-acresLocation: Adjacent from the Woodward Trail
- 4-6 FireAcres: 7-acresLocation: Woodward Trail
5:20 p.m.
San Mateo County
New evacuation orders and warnings have been added in San Mateo County.
Upgraded to evacuation orders:
- Loma Mar / Dearborn Park Area
- Pescadero Creek County Park Area
New evacuation Orders:
- Butano Community Area
Evacuation center:
- Pescadero High School: 360 Butano Cutoff
5:00 p.m.
San Mateo County
New evacuation orders and warnings have been issued in San Mateo.
Evacuation orders:
- Butano State Park area including Barranca Knolls Community
- Butano Creek Drainage
Evacuation warnings:
- Pescadero Creek County Park
4:00 p.m.
Sonoma County
Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has issued more mandatory evacuations for the Meyers Grade Road area.
- Meyers Grade Road to the Sonoma Coast
- South of Fort Ross Road
- North of the Intersection of Meyers Grade Road at Highway 1
Napa County
The LNU Lightning Complex is comprised of three large fires – Hennessey, Gamble, and 15-10.
In Napa County, the Hennessey Fire exploded to 2,700 acres on Monday near Lake Hennessey.
An evacuation order update has been issued to these areas:
- Berryessa Knockvile Rd from Eastside Rd to Hwy 128
- Everything West of Lake Berryessa’s water edge
- Pope Canyon Rd from Pope Valley Rd to Berryessa Knoxville Rd
- The intersection on Butts Canyon Rd and Snell Valley Rd to all of the Berryessa Estates Sub Division
Alameda County Fire
According to Alameda County Fire, evacuation warnings have been lifted for residents of Kilkare Canyon in Sunol.
3:00 p.m.
Sonoma County has issued an evacuation in the following areas.
- North of Austin Creek Recreational Area
- East of The Cedars
- West of end of Mill Creek Road
- South of Stewarts Point – Skaggs Springs Rd
An evacuation warning has been issued for Loma Mar and Dearborn Park communities in Southern San Mateo County.
2:00 p.m.
Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in Napa County.
- From Moskowite Corner to Wooden Valley Rd, including the community of Circle Oaks
- Atlas Peak from the Bubbing Well Pet Cemetary at 2462 Atlas Peak Rd to the dead end
- From Loma Vista Rd / Soda Canyon Rd to the dead end
- All of Hennessey Ridge Rd
- Sage Canyon Road from Chiles-Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Valley Rd
- Highway 2128 from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Monticello Rd
- Intersection on Butts Canyon Rd and Snell Valley Rd to Spanish Valley, to include the Berryessa estates
1:00 p.m.
A growing wildfire in the Austin Creek area of Sonoma County is prompting some evacuations. According to officials, the fire is estimated to be 100+ acres as of 1 p.m. and continues to grow.
An evacuation warning has been issued for the following areas:
- North of Austin Creek Recreational Area
- East of The Cedars
- West of end of Mill Creek Road
- South of Stewarts Point – Skaggs Springs Rd