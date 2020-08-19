Live Blog: Wildfire north of Fairfield prompts advisory

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Several fires continue to burn across the Bay Area, prompting evacuation orders and warnings, road closures, and more in several areas.

Follow our live blog below for the latest information on fires across the region:

5:16 a.m.

An advisory has been issued north of Fairfield near Pleasants Valley Road and Cherry Glen Road. This advisory is for the following areas:

Residential areas east of I-80, north of Manuel Campos Road (RED)

Residential areas west of I-80, off Hilborn Road and Lyon Road (YELLOW)

Residential areas off Rancho Solano Parkway (GREEN)

Map: Fairfield Police Dept.

4:14 a.m.

Evacuations issued for all of English Hills in Vacaville.

Evacuations now in effect for ALl of English Hills #VacavilleDist — Vacaville Fire Dist. 🇺🇸 (@VacavilleDist) August 19, 2020

4:00 a.m.

An evacuation order has been issued for residents in Solano County west of Blue Ridge Road to 505 and north of Cherry Glen Road to Hwy 128 due to a growing fire.

1:55 a.m.

A fire in Vacaville has prompted evacuations for all of Pleasant Valley Road and connecting streets and road.

Fire has jumped Pleasants Valley Rd. Evacuations now in effect for all of Pleasants Valley Rd and connecting streets/roads #VacavilleDist — Vacaville Fire Dist. 🇺🇸 (@VacavilleDist) August 19, 2020

Tuesday, August 18

10:25 p.m.

The Woodward Fire burning in the area of Point Reyes National Seashore has burned at least 700 acres as of Tuesday night, according to Marin County officials.

As of 9 p.m. the fire was at 0% containment.

9:05 p.m.

Sonoma County issues additional Evacuation Warning Orders for residents in:

All areas North and East of Westside Road

South of HWY 101

West of Russian River

The sheriff’s office advises those in the above areas need to evacuate calmly and quickly.

8:55 p.m.

Sonoma County

The Sonoma County Office of Education has announced school closures for Wednesday, August 19 due to the 13-4 fire burning.

7:40 p.m.

Santa Cruz County

Mandatory evacuations have been issued to the CZU August Lightning Complex in Santa Cruz County.

EVACUATION ORDERS in SANTA CRUZ COUNTY pic.twitter.com/RRaXuUoAcz — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) August 19, 2020

7:30 p.m.

Sonoma County

The evacuation order to the 13-4 Fire in Sonoma County has been expanded to included residents in the following area:

The entire area of Zone 1D (1D1, 1D2, 1D3, 1D4, 1D5)

East of the Sonoma Coast from Fort Ross Rd to the Russian River

North and East of the Russian River

South of Sweetwater Springs Rd. and south of Fort Ross Rd

7 p.m.

Sonoma County

A new mandatory evacuation order has been issued to the 13-4 Fire in Sonoma County. The fire is estimated to be over 100 acres and growing.

Anyone in the following area is advised to calmly and quickly evacuate:

South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Rd

West of West Dry Creek Road and Westside Rd

North of Sweetwater Springs Road and McCray Ridge Rd

East of the East Austin Creek (the actual creek)

6 p.m.

Marin County

Marin County Fire Department is responding to a 15-acre fire in the Point Reyes National Seashore. There are no evacuations at this time.

4-5 FireAcres: 15-acresLocation: Adjacent from the Woodward Trail

4-6 FireAcres: 7-acresLocation: Woodward Trail

New Fire "4-6 Fire" Point Reyes National Seashore (Smoke impacts to West Marin)



MCFD is responding a 15 acre fire in the Point Reyes National Seashore "4-5 Fire" Adjacent to the Woodward Trail. Difficult access. No Structure threat, no evacuation orders. Trail closures to PRNSS. pic.twitter.com/CQR8dS12Ga — Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) August 19, 2020

5:20 p.m.

San Mateo County

>>An interactive map of evacuation centers in San Mateo County can be found here.

New evacuation orders and warnings have been added in San Mateo County.

Upgraded to evacuation orders:

Loma Mar / Dearborn Park Area

Pescadero Creek County Park Area

New evacuation Orders:

Butano Community Area

Evacuation center:

Pescadero High School: 360 Butano Cutoff

NEW EVACUATION ORDERS & WARNINGS in SAN MATEO COUNTY (third news release) pic.twitter.com/r7zrnsdCuR — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) August 19, 2020

5:00 p.m.

San Mateo County

New evacuation orders and warnings have been issued in San Mateo.

Evacuation orders:

Butano State Park area including Barranca Knolls Community

Butano Creek Drainage

Evacuation warnings:

Pescadero Creek County Park

NEW EVACUATION ORDERS & WARNINGS in SAN MATEO COUNTY: pic.twitter.com/zrKKyh7egP — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) August 18, 2020

4:00 p.m.

Sonoma County

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has issued more mandatory evacuations for the Meyers Grade Road area.

Meyers Grade Road to the Sonoma Coast

South of Fort Ross Road

North of the Intersection of Meyers Grade Road at Highway 1

Napa County

The LNU Lightning Complex is comprised of three large fires – Hennessey, Gamble, and 15-10.

In Napa County, the Hennessey Fire exploded to 2,700 acres on Monday near Lake Hennessey.

An evacuation order update has been issued to these areas:

Berryessa Knockvile Rd from Eastside Rd to Hwy 128

Everything West of Lake Berryessa’s water edge

Pope Canyon Rd from Pope Valley Rd to Berryessa Knoxville Rd

The intersection on Butts Canyon Rd and Snell Valley Rd to all of the Berryessa Estates Sub Division

Alameda County Fire

According to Alameda County Fire, evacuation warnings have been lifted for residents of Kilkare Canyon in Sunol.

For Immediate Release. All Evacuation Warnings have been lifted for the residents of Kilkare Canyon in Sunol. #SCULightningComplex pic.twitter.com/mkhXsEcQOV — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 18, 2020

3:00 p.m.

Sonoma County has issued an evacuation in the following areas.

North of Austin Creek Recreational Area

East of The Cedars

West of end of Mill Creek Road

South of Stewarts Point – Skaggs Springs Rd

THIS IS NOW A WILDFIRE EVACUATION ORDER



An evacuation ORDER has been issued for the following area:



•North of Austin Creek Recreational Area

•East of The Cedars

•West of end of Mill Creek Rd.

•South of Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Rd



Grab your bag and evacuate now. https://t.co/p8KR6aO2Ea pic.twitter.com/4hERxw3Mhh — County of Sonoma (@CountyofSonoma) August 18, 2020

An evacuation warning has been issued for Loma Mar and Dearborn Park communities in Southern San Mateo County.

EVACUATION WARNING for the communities of Loma Mar and Dearborn Park in Southern San Mateo County. pic.twitter.com/Xc4zjsPOT6 — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) August 18, 2020

2:00 p.m.

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in Napa County.

From Moskowite Corner to Wooden Valley Rd, including the community of Circle Oaks

Atlas Peak from the Bubbing Well Pet Cemetary at 2462 Atlas Peak Rd to the dead end

From Loma Vista Rd / Soda Canyon Rd to the dead end

All of Hennessey Ridge Rd

Sage Canyon Road from Chiles-Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Valley Rd

Highway 2128 from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Monticello Rd

Intersection on Butts Canyon Rd and Snell Valley Rd to Spanish Valley, to include the Berryessa estates

1:00 p.m.

A growing wildfire in the Austin Creek area of Sonoma County is prompting some evacuations. According to officials, the fire is estimated to be 100+ acres as of 1 p.m. and continues to grow.

An evacuation warning has been issued for the following areas: