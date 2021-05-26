Evacuation order lifted after fire in Sonoma County

UPDATE: The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the evacuation order was lifted. It is safe to return home.
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for parts of El Verano due to a fire on Grove Street.
Locations include:
- All of Najm Lane
- All of Wyatt Road
- Carriger Road south of Grove Street
- Grove Street between 1920 Grove Street and Olive Avenue
If you’re in the area, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office urges residents to calmly and quickly evacuate.
We will continue to update this story.