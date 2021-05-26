Evacuation order lifted after fire in Sonoma County

UPDATE: The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the evacuation order was lifted. It is safe to return home.

Evacuation order has been LIFTED. Ok to return home. — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) May 26, 2021

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for parts of El Verano due to a fire on Grove Street.

Locations include:

All of Najm Lane

All of Wyatt Road

Carriger Road south of Grove Street

Grove Street between 1920 Grove Street and Olive Avenue

Fire in El Verano, evacuation order, click link for details. https://t.co/59sNuECFBf — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) May 26, 2021

If you’re in the area, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office urges residents to calmly and quickly evacuate.

We will continue to update this story.