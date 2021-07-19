Map: All the wildfires currently burning in California

FILE – In this Sept. 6, 2020, file photo, the Creek Fire burns in the Sierra National Forest near Big Creek, Calif. The U.S. Forest Service says lightning likely ignited a 2020 wildfire in California’s Sierra National Forest but they could not determine an official cause. September’s Creek Fire spread so quickly that hundreds of Labor Day campers had to be rescued by a series of harrowing helicopter flights. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Most of the state is in either an extreme drought or exceptional drought, raising concerns for the wildfires to come. But crews across the state are already battling several major fires.

The University of California Cooperative Extension has a fire activity map that shows where in California fires are currently burning:

The Dixie Fire is ravaging 30,000 acres and counting of a remote area near the town of Paradise, in the Feather River Canyon.

The Tamarack Fire, which was sparked by lightning on July 4, has taken about 36 square miles of dry brush and timber as of Monday, the Associated Press reports.