Map: Current California wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Several massive wildfires ignited by lightning continue to rage out of control Monday in the Bay Area and much of Northern California.

A Red Flag Warning for the area originally scheduled to expire at 5 p.m. was canceled early by the National Weather Service.

At least seven people have died, including the first victim of the CZU Lightning Complex fires in the Santa Cruz/San Mateo mountains, who was found dead Sunday.

Thousands of people remain under evacuation orders and warnings as weather forecasts signaled the looming threat of more lightning with hot temperatures and unpredictable winds.

