Marin Co. residents hope evacuation warnings will lift as Woodward Fire nearly contained

INVERNESS, Calif. (KRON) – The Inverness and Silver Hills communities are still under evacuation warnings due to the Woodward Fire but residents there hope those warnings will soon be lifted.

The Woodward Fire has been burning in West Marin County for three weeks and it’s about 95-percent contained.

The community in West Marin is attempting to get back on track.

For three weeks now, residents have been preparing to evacuate while the Woodward Fire has burned along the Point Reyes National Seashore.

“People have had to be evacuated and that’s pretty scary for people, I think,” Brenna McDonald said.

The flames isolated to rural regions along the coast but the smoke has engulfed the area for weeks.

“Keeping our go bags ready and the cars kind of loaded with camping gear, and you know, we understand that since it’s so close by, we have to keep on alert,” Kristen McDonald said.

Nearly 5,000 acres of land have burned, lots of timer and brush.

Dan Thompson has paid close attention. He owns the Inverness Park Market.

Thompson believes the worst is behind him.

“Right now, I think the worry’s being transferred to the rest of the state. You know, that is also getting huge fires, because this one’s not really threatening people, or property at this time. They’ve got it contained. It’s in a remote area. We have to deal with smoke, and we’ll have to deal with that for several weeks, maybe even a couple of months until the fire goes out, but we’re really fortunate,” Thompson said.

At this point, firefighters are focusing on mopping and suppressing spot fires.

Latest Stories