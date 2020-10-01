Napa County bracing for winds to pick up amid growing Glass Fire

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Since Monday, the entire city of Calistoga has been evacuated.

“I think we have seen enough situations over the last 4 years and the damage that can be done and how quickly conditions can change, people are taking it very seriously as they should,” said Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning.

One resident is taking advantage of the calm winds to do some clean up at his home of 40 years.

“Just clearing some of our foliage away from the house giving us some breathing room preventive maintenance as the saying goes,” said Ron.

Ron doesn’t plan to spend the night because winds are expected to pick up late Wednesday evening.

“Wind direction would be coming from behind where the fire now is toward the city, and that is the big concern,” says the mayor.

He also says firefighters are prepared and are hoping to put a stop to anything that comes. That too is what residents are hoping.

In 2017, Calistoga was evacuated for five days. Officials say until the threat of the fire subsides, the town should stay away.

Latest Stories: