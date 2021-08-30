Caldor Fire map: Entire city of South Lake Tahoe under evacuation orders

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Cal Fire issued an evacuation order for South Lake Tahoe residents on Monday morning as the Caldor Fire grows dangerously near.

Here’s the latest information on the Caldor Fire:

177,260 acres

14% containment

472 structures destroyed

39 structures damaged

5 civilian and firefighter injuries

Over 3,000 firefighters are helping battle the fire that’s been active for the last 16 days. This includes 25 helicopters and 353 engines.

See an interactive map of all evacuations below:

EL DORADO COUNTY

Evacuation Orders:

Heavenly East of Pioneer Trail between Larch and Al Tahoe, to include the area of Heavenly Ski Resort out to the Alpine County Line and the Nevada State line on the East

Stateline East of Ski Run on the lake side of Pioneer Trail and also both sides of Pioneer Trail between Larch and the Nevada State line

Tahoe Keys All residents with the Tahoe Keys community and all residents accessed from the streets connected to Tahoe Keys Blvd, staying east of 3rd Street

Tahoe Island East of Highway 50/ Highway 89 at the at the Lake Tahoe Blvd and Highway 89 Highway 50 intersection. This includes the area of Barton Hospital and the area of Winnemucca to the “Y”. Also north of Highway 50 west of Tahoe Keys Blvd following along the north side of Highway 89 through the end of town prior to Pope Beach.

Al Tahoe All residences off of Lakeview which is west of Highway 50 North of Blue Lakes Road and east of Tahoe Keys Neighborhood

Sierra Tract All residences on both sides of Highway 50 for the streets connected to O’Malley, Lodi, Silver Dollar and Rubicon Trail

Bijou The residences between Al Tahoe on the east side of Johnson Blvd to include the streets of Treehaven and Fremont and extending to the east in to all residences west of Ski Run and east of Pioneer Trail

Tahoma The section from Emerald Bay north to the Placer County line in Tahome, extending west to the border of Desolation Wilderness

Fallen Leaf The area from Sawmill Rd at Lake Tahoe Blvd, extending north to Pope Beach. Along the water’s edge to Eagle Point. From Eagle Point West, to Desolation Wilderness, across Emerald Bay

EVACUATION ROUTES FOR TAHOMA AND FALLEN LEAF Go north on Highway 89 towards Truckee

EVACUATION ROUTES FOR ALL OTHER AREAS Evacuate eastbound on Highway 50 towards Nevada

Pioneer The area north of Elks Club along Highway 50 and the west side of Pioneer Trail. Including the streets of Hekpa, excluding the residences west of the airport, this segment includes all residences accessed from Jicarilla, Washoan, and Glen Eagles. Also includes the Golden Bear neighborhood, and neighborhoods of Cold Creek Trail, High Meadows and Marshall Trail

Gardner Mountain Northwest of the South Lake Tahoe Airport and west of the Highway 50 / Lake Tahoe Blvd and Highway 89 intersection to include the South Lake Tahoe High School, Tahoe Verde and the streets accessed from 5th through 15th streets south of Highway 89.

Trimmer Area east of Pioneer Trail to the Alpine County Line stopping south of Heavenly Ski Resort, excluding all residences off of Pioneer Trail



Grizzly Flat: The areas on Grizzly Flats Road east of Kendra Way into Grizzly Flats Proper. The areas of Diamond Railroad Grade, Old School House, Sweeney Road, Caldor Road, and steely Ridge.

Grizzly Flats Road east of four corners in somerset into Grizzly Flats Proper.

The areas of Myers Lane, Varmet Ridge Road, Rodwell Canyon Road, Snowbird Lane, and Mehwald Lane.

East of Sly Park Road between Highway 50 and Mormon Emigrant Trail to Ice House Road. This includes the communities of Pacific House and Fresh Pond.

North of Highway 50, east of Forebay Road to Ice House Road.

Intersection of Perry Creek and Hawk Haven, the East side of Fairplay Road from Perry Creek South to Cedarville Road. This includes Slug Gulch, Omo Ranch, and all roads off of Slug Gulch and Omo Ranch.

All roads off of Omo Ranch from Cedarville Road to Hwy 88.

The area between Highway 88 and Mormon Emigrant Trail

South of Highway 50 from Snows Road to Ice House Road.

Between Highway 50 and Slab Creek from Snows Road to Ice House Road.

South of Highway 50 from Ice House Road to Silver Fork Road. This includes the community of Kyburz.

North of Highway 50 from Ice House Road to Silver Fork Road to include Ice House Reservoir, Union Valley Reservoir, and Loon Lake.

Silver Fork Road in Kyburz east to Twin Bridges.

North and south in a line extending from Twin Bridges to the Placer County line and south to the Amador County line.

Areas south of Farnham Ridge Road and east of Bridgeport School Road to the Amador County line.

From Twin Bridges east to Echo Summit.

From Highway 50 South to Amador/ Alpine County Line.

From Highway 50 North to Flag Pole Peak.

Pleasant Valley Road and all intersecting roads extending south from Newtown Road to the intersection of E-16 (Mt Aukum Road).

All roads accessed from E-16 (Mt Aukum Road) between Pleasant Valley Road and Bucks Bar Road.

This includes all roads and residences accessed from Moon-Shadow and Gopher Hole Road off Bucks Bar Road.

Christmas Valley from Highway 89 West to Echo Summit

Highway 89 due West to Watershed Ridge/Echo Summit and South to the Amador/El Dorado County line.

The area from Luther Pass Road, north along the El Dorado/Alpine County line to Armstrong Pass. West from Armstrong Pass to Upper Apache at Meyers. West on Upper Apache to Highway 50. West on Highway 50 to Highway 89. South on Highway 89 to the El Dorado/Alpine County line. This includes all homes on both sides of Highway 89.

The area from Upper Apache at Meyers, north along Highway 50, to Elks Club Drive. East on Elks Club Drive to Pioneer Trail, extending due south to Upper Apache at Meyers. (This includes all homes off of Oneidas, Mandan, Apache, Ottawa, and Player).

The area North on Highway 50 from Highway 89 to Saw Mill Road. West on Saw Mill Road to Angora Ridge, extending to the Echo Summit.

Desolation Wilderness from the watershed ridge to the CA ENF/CA TMU wilderness boundary. From the El Dorado/Placer county line to Echo Lakes.

Evacuation Warnings:

North of Slab Creek to Wentworth Springs Road between Sand Mountain and Loon Lake.

Mosquito Road from the bridge North to include the Community of Swansboro.

North of Highway 50 to Slab Creek between Smith Flat and Snows Road.

South of Highway 50 to Pleasant Valley between Smith Flat and Snows Road, and North of Pleasant Valley between Holm and Newtown.

South of Pleasant Valley between Bucks Bar Road and Newtown Road, East of Bucks Bar Road to Kingsbury Drive.

Southwest of Bucks Bar Road to Ladies Valley Road including the community of Outingdale, Ant Hill Road, Perry Creek Road, and Sand Ridge between Ladies Valley Road and Bucks Bar Road.

East of Mt Aukum Road (E16) from Bucks Bar Road to Omo Ranch Road. North of Omo Ranch Road to the intersection of Omo Ranch Road and Fairplay Road.

South of Omo Ranch to the El Dorado County Line between Mt Aukum Road (E16) and Fairplay Road to include Coyoteville Road, Cedar Creek, and all tributary roads.

From the evacuation order line in Twin Bridges east to the Echo Summit and from Highway 50 south to the Amador and Alpine County lines and north to the Placer County line.

Dry Lakes Section: This section is north of Wentworth Springs Road up to the Placer County line and the remaining section of El Dorado County south of Placer County to Loon Lake.

The area from Sawmill Road at Lake Tahoe Blvd. extending north to Pope Beach. Along the water’s edge to Eagle Point. From Eagle Point west to Desolation Wilderness, across Emerald Bay

The remaining area of the Lake Tahoe Basin. From the Alpine/El Dorado county line, north along the California/Nevada state line to Lake Tahoe. North along the waters edge to the El Dorado/Placer county line. West along the El Dorado/Placer county line to McKinney Lake

Road Closures:

Highway 50 will be closed in both directions from the Sly Park Road exit to Meyers (Highway 50 and Highway 89 junction).

The Highway 50 closure has been extended East to Sawmill Road

Highway 50 at Sawmill

Pioneer Trail at Elks Club

Elks Club at Highway 50

Highway 89 at Highway 88 junction

Fallen Leaf at Tahoe Mountain

AMADOR COUNTY

Evacuation Order:

Highway 89 South from Luther Pass Road to Pickets Junction (Highway 88)

West on Highway 88 to Kirkwood

South of Highway 88 along the Amador/El Dorado County line from Dufrene Road, due east to the Amador/Alpine County line and from the Amador/Alpine County line north to Highway 88. This includes the area of Kirkwood Lake.

Evacuation Warning:

Shenandoah Road at the Amador County line west through the River Pines community, continuing west on Shenandoah Road to Ostrom Road.

South on Ostrom Road to Jibboom Street, West on Jibboom Street to Fiddletown Road.

East on Fiddletown Road to Hale Road. South on Hale Road to Shake Ridge Road.

East on Shake Ridge Road to Charleston Road.

South on Charleston Road to the intersection of Charleston Road and Rams Horn Grade.

Due east to Highway 88 at Tiger Creek Road.

Tiger Creek Road east to Salt Springs Reservoir Road.

East on Salt Springs Reservoir Road to the east end of the Salt Springs Reservoir.

Due north from the east end of Salt Springs Reservoir to Highway 88.

South of the El Dorado-Amador County line with a western border of Highway 88 due south to the east end of Salt Springs Reservoir. Northeast border is the line from Dufrene Road east to Amador/Alpine County lines. Southern border of the Amador/Calaveras County line. Eastern border of the Amador/Alpine County line.

Road Closures:

Highway 88 is closed between Omo Ranch Rd. and the Highway 88/89 interchange.

ALPINE COUNTY

Evacuation Order:

Highway 89 south from Luther Pass Road to Pickett’s Junction, (Highway 88) West on Highway 88 to Kirkwood. This includes Kirkwood resort and Caples Lake.

Evacuation Warning:

Highway 88 at Forestdale Road. West of Forestdale Road and south to the Pacific Crest Trail Crossing. West of the Pacific Crest Trail to the Summit City Canyon Trail. West of Summit City Canyon Trail and south to the El Dorado / Stanislaus National Forest Line. El Dorado / Stanislaus National Forest Line west to the Alpine and Amador County line.

South of Armstrong Summit to Woodfords to Forestdale Road, north of Highway 88 and Highway 89 to Armstrong Summit.

EVACUATION CENTERS

El Dorado County

Shelter

Green Valley Community Church

3500 Missouri Flat Road

Placerville, CA



Green Valley Community Church 3500 Missouri Flat Road Placerville, CA Shelter

Cameron Park CSD

2502 Country Club Drive

Cameron Park, CA

Cameron Park CSD 2502 Country Club Drive Cameron Park, CA Shelter

Rolling Hills Church

800 White Rock Road

El Dorado Hills, CA

Rolling Hills Church 800 White Rock Road El Dorado Hills, CA Truckee Veterans Hall – 10214 High Street, Truckee, CA 96161

Red Cross Shelter at the Douglas County Community Center – 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville, NV

Amador County

Temporary Evacuation Point

Italian Picnic Grounds in Sutter Creek

581 Hwy 49

Sutter Creek, CA 95685

ANIMAL EVACUATION CENTERS

El Dorado County

El Dorado County Animal Services (small animals)

6435 Capitol Ave.

Diamond Springs, CA

For animal evacuation questions or assistance call (530) 621-5795

6435 Capitol Ave. Diamond Springs, CA For animal evacuation questions or assistance call (530) 621-5795 Saureel Vineyards (large animals) FULL

1140 Cold Springs Road

Placerville, CA

(530) 621-5795

Amador County

South County Large Animal Rescue (SCLAR)

Amador County Fairgrounds (large and farm animals)

El Dorado County residents only

18621 Sherwood Street

Plymouth, CA

Amador County Animal Response Team- ACART

Amador County Fairgrounds (large and small animals)

18621 Sherwood Street

Plymouth, CA

For Amador County residents only

(209) 257-9444



Amador County Fairgrounds (large and small animals) 18621 Sherwood Street Plymouth, CA For Amador County residents only (209) 257-9444 Italian Picnic Grounds in Sutter Creek – Temporary Evacuation Point

581 Hwy 49

Sutter Creek, CA 95685

Nevada

Douglas County Animal Services (small animal)

921 Dump Road

Gardnerville, NV

(775) 782-9061

921 Dump Road Gardnerville, NV (775) 782-9061 East to West Coast Grooming

1368 Hwy 395, Unit B1

Gardnerville, NV

(775) 450-1743

1368 Hwy 395, Unit B1 Gardnerville, NV (775) 450-1743 Douglas County Animal Services (livestock)

Douglas County Fairgrounds

920 Dump Road

Gardnerville, NV

(775) 782-9061

Weather

According to Cal Fire, humidity recovery remained poor overnight and allowed the fire to continue to actively burn.

At this time, fuel conditions remain critical and fire crews are still seeing active crown runs and group torching in the northeastern divisions of the fire. Current fire behavior is contributing to ember casts traveling up to half a mile.

Fire crews anticipate early morning winds in the northeast area of the fire. Fire weakened trees continue to present a risk for crews.