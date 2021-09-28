Newsom announces Shasta County in state of emergency

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for Shasta County in response to the Fawn Fire, the governor’s office said in a press release Monday.

The Fawn Fire has burned 8,577 acres and is 65 percent contained, Cal Fire said Tuesday morning. It has caused residents to evacuate and roads to close.

The state said it secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Newsom previously declared a state of emergency for Alpine, Amador and Placer counties due to the Caldor Fire in late August.

President Joe Biden declared major disasters were in California due to the wildfires and ordered federal aid to the state, the White House announced in August. The aid included grants for temporary housing, home repairs and other programs to help residents and businesses recover.