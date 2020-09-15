‘Not afraid’: Walnut Creek residents react to unhealthy air quality

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Despite the Bay Area getting a handle on the wildfires, there are many others still causing unhealthy air.

Today marks the 28th consecutive day we’ve had a Spare the Air Alert which doubles the previous record of 14 days in a row, back in 2018 during the Camp Fire.

Gray smoky haze is visible in all directions from downtown Walnut Creek

“We do feel it, we can see it it is coming in in waves of ash,” said one Walnut Creek resident.

And though the air was unhealthy, people were out and about shopping and eating lunch.

“I’m just not afraid of the great outdoors because I grew up playing outdoors,” said another resident.

But most say the bad air is keep them inside as much as possible.

“I don’t leave home much at all, and we are getting a HEPA filter so we can filter the air inside the house,” said another resident.

As far as when this blanket of smoke will go away, air quality officials say coastal winds may push the smoke east and giving us a break Thursday and Friday, but it will be shortlived.



“It looks like winds will shift again and come from the north over the weekend. There’s the August Complex, which is the largest in California history, the North Complex in Plumas. And there are all the fires in Oregon and that smoke will be coming down onto us again,” said Aaron Richardson with Air Quality management district.

This unhealthy air could continue to linger even longer.

Air quality officials also say to not get lulled into a false sense of security. Just because you dont smell smoke doesnt mean the air is healthy.

