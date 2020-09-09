Oak Fire near Willits burns 863 acres, 5-percent contained

MENDOCINO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Oak Fire burning 5 miles north of Willits has grown to 863 acres and is five-percent contained.
A viewer sent KRON4 photos from Laytonville of a red, dark sky caused by the Oak Fire Tuesday at 1 pm. There is no filter on the photos.
Evacuation orders were issued for all of 3rd Gate, Brooktrails, Spring Creek, Schow Rd/Ryan Creek Rd, and Sleepy Hollow.
At this time, two structures have been destroyed, and no injuries have been reported.
For an updated list of Bay Area wildfire evacuation orders and an interactive map, click here.
