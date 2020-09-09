Oak Fire near Willits burns 863 acres, 5-percent contained

MENDOCINO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Oak Fire burning 5 miles north of Willits has grown to 863 acres and is five-percent contained.

A viewer sent KRON4 photos from Laytonville of a red, dark sky caused by the Oak Fire Tuesday at 1 pm. There is no filter on the photos.

Evacuation orders were issued for all of 3rd Gate, Brooktrails, Spring Creek, Schow Rd/Ryan Creek Rd, and Sleepy Hollow.

At this time, two structures have been destroyed, and no injuries have been reported.

