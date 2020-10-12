Oakland Zoo cares for more mountain lions rescued from Zogg Fire

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Zoo is now caring for two more mountain lions, displaced by the Zogg Fire in Shasta County.
The road to recovery could take a while because these cubs lost their mother to the wildfire.
They’ll join the male cub that the zoo received earlier this month. The Zoo named him Captain Cal, and he is doing well, according to the Oakland Zoo’s twitter.
