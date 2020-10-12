Oakland Zoo cares for more mountain lions rescued from Zogg Fire

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Zoo is now caring for two more mountain lions, displaced by the Zogg Fire in Shasta County.

The road to recovery could take a while because these cubs lost their mother to the wildfire.

Related Content Road to Recovery: Oakland Zoo treats mountain lion cub injured in Zogg Fire

They’ll join the male cub that the zoo received earlier this month. The Zoo named him Captain Cal, and he is doing well, according to the Oakland Zoo’s twitter.

We have taken in 2 more rescued mtn lions as the worst fire season in CA history rages on.



These two female cubs lost their mother in the #ZoggFire, the same fire that injured and orphaned Captain Cal.



We also plan to introduce these two lil' ladies to Captain Cal 🐱🐱🐱❤️ pic.twitter.com/P3Jt84J0DX — Oakland Zoo (@oakzoo) October 10, 2020

Latest Stories: