Officials host wildfire evacuation events to help residents prepare

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Sonoma County is hosting wildfire evacuation preparedness events to keep residents prepared in case a wildfire breaks out.

Dozens of people attended the latest evacuation drill happened this morning in Healdsburg

Officials are doing these exercises so when wildfires do happen, everyone is aware of what they need to do and leave quicker.

Sonoma County’s evacuation drills begin with an alert sent to participants.

These alerts mirror the same ones during a real life emergency.

It lets people know they need to leave their homes.

Deputies also sound off their sirens around neighborhoods alerting them to evacuate.

The idea is for people to leave as soon as possible with their essentials and know their evacuation routes.

“It’s an opportunity for folks to practice that muscle memory of packing their critical information that they need that they would use this time if it were a real-life scenario.”

Saturday’s event at the Healdsburg community center was transformed as a temporary evacuation site.

These sites are used as a place for people to gather when they evacuate.

People can find several agencies and organizations that will help them on where to go next.

The next evacuation drill is June 19th.

The exercise is for people who live in the Camp Meeker and Occidental area.

You need to register in order to get the alerts.