Parts of Meadowood Resort destroyed in Glass Fire

ST. HELENA, Calif. (KRON) — Flames and black smoke quickly took over at the Meadowood Resort on Monday as the Glass Fire approached and burned down one of its lodges.

Some properties nearby were protected, such as the clubhouse, however several of the event spaces were reduced to rubble.

Up to 80 firefighters were on the scene and stayed to monitor and ensure the remaining property is saved. The area overlooking the golf course was completely destroyed.

The resort has a huge property and is a popular destination for weddings. On its website, a note says they are not accepting future reservations:

“Meadowood and our surrounding area has been instructed by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office to temporarily close. For immediate assistance, please email reservations@meadowood.com and we will respond in a timely manner. Kindly note, we are not currently accepting future reservations.”

The resort area was evacuated on Sunday.

The Glass Fire has grown to over 42,000 acres after starting on Sunday in Napa County, sparking spot fires in Sonoma County and causing thousands of evacuations.

