PG&E fire plan flawed: public advocate report says

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – With California heading into another dry fire season, and last year’s blitz of wildfires still fresh in everyone’s mind, a new report finds Pacific Gas and Electric’s 2021 wildfire mitigation plan is severely flawed.

“Right now they are trying to dodge, duck and weave to avoid accountability for the most important part of what they can do to help avoid wildfires.”

Nathaniel Skinner is with Public Advocate’s office, that’s the independdant consumer watchdog within the public utilities commission.

He says when it comes to tree trimming and infrastructure upgrade, PG&E has failed to properly prioritize the riskiest areas most prone to wildfire.

“Out of their 500 riskiest miles, these are the areas most likely to have a wildfire, they are only addressing 200 miles of that this year, even though they are doing 1800 miles of work.”

“In no way should this plan be approved,” said Will Abrams.

He lost his home during 2017’s North Bay firestorm.

He says to be effective, PG&E’s wildfire plan must identify failures from past fires and indicate how they plan to address that going forward.

He says its not in the plan.

“Charting a new path forward has to include telling the truth and owning your responsibilities, and that does not come across in the current wildfire mitigation plan.”

The report will go before the CPU’s wildfire safety decision next month for review, and then to the full commission shortly thereafter.