PG&E warns of potential power shutoffs midweek

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — PG&E says Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) are possible midweek.
This comes after the North Bay’s Fire Weather Watch was upgraded to a Red Flag Warning on Monday.
According to PG&E, dangerous fire conditions are expected to start Wednesday night in Northern California and continue through Friday morning primarily in the following areas:
Northern Sacramento Valley and adjacent elevated terrain;
The Northern Sierra Nevada generally north of I-80;
The North Bay mountains; and
Mt. Diablo in the East Bay.
Below is a list of customers who could potentially be affected by this PSPS event.
Alameda County: 3,485 customers, 190 Medical Baseline customers
Butte County: 11,243 customers, 985 Medical Baseline customers
Colusa County: 565 customers, 31 Medical Baseline customers
Contra Costa County: 536 customers, 42 Medical Baseline customers
Glenn County: 377 customers, 18 Medical Baseline customers
Humboldt County: 298 customers, 5 Medical Baseline customers
Lake County: 963 customers, 69 Medical Baseline customers
Lassen County: 319 customers, 17 Medical Baseline customers
Napa County: 2,032 customers, 82 Medical Baseline customers
Plumas County: 347 customers, 17 Medical Baseline customers
Santa Clara County: 236 customers, 9 Medical Baseline customers
Shasta County: 20,091 customers, 1,556 Medical Baseline customers
Solano County: 49 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers
Sonoma County: 626 customers,18 Medical Baseline customers
Stanislaus County: 33 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
Tehama County: 7,421 customers, 650 Medical Baseline customers
Trinity County: 458 customers, 21 Medical Baseline customers
Yolo County: 11 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
Yuba County: 1,324 customers, 96 Medical Baseline customers
Total*: 50,414 customers, 3,810 Medical Baseline customers
The power shutoffs could to into effect as early as Wednesday evening. Click here to learn more about outages,