PG&E warns of potential power shutoffs midweek

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — PG&E says Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) are possible midweek.

This comes after the North Bay’s Fire Weather Watch was upgraded to a Red Flag Warning on Monday.

According to PG&E, dangerous fire conditions are expected to start Wednesday night in Northern California and continue through Friday morning primarily in the following areas:

Northern Sacramento Valley and adjacent elevated terrain;

The Northern Sierra Nevada generally north of I-80;

The North Bay mountains; and

Mt. Diablo in the East Bay.

Below is a list of customers who could potentially be affected by this PSPS event.

Alameda County: 3,485 customers, 190 Medical Baseline customers

Butte County: 11,243 customers, 985 Medical Baseline customers

Colusa County: 565 customers, 31 Medical Baseline customers

Contra Costa County: 536 customers, 42 Medical Baseline customers

Glenn County: 377 customers, 18 Medical Baseline customers

Humboldt County: 298 customers, 5 Medical Baseline customers

Lake County: 963 customers, 69 Medical Baseline customers

Lassen County: 319 customers, 17 Medical Baseline customers

Napa County: 2,032 customers, 82 Medical Baseline customers

Plumas County: 347 customers, 17 Medical Baseline customers

Santa Clara County: 236 customers, 9 Medical Baseline customers

Shasta County: 20,091 customers, 1,556 Medical Baseline customers

Solano County: 49 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers

Sonoma County: 626 customers,18 Medical Baseline customers

Stanislaus County: 33 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

Tehama County: 7,421 customers, 650 Medical Baseline customers

Trinity County: 458 customers, 21 Medical Baseline customers

Yolo County: 11 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

Yuba County: 1,324 customers, 96 Medical Baseline customers

Total*: 50,414 customers, 3,810 Medical Baseline customers

The power shutoffs could to into effect as early as Wednesday evening. Click here to learn more about outages,