Photojournalist saves 5 homes from CZU fires in Santa Cruz mountains

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A photojournalist who owns a disaster response company said there are not nearly enough firefighting resources dedicated to the CZU August Lightning Complex wildfires raging in the Santa Cruz mountains.

Since the fires broke out, Alekz Londos of Scotts Valley has found many homes burning. Londos decided to put down his camera and pick up shovels and chainsaws to stop the fires from reaching homes when there are no fire crews around. So far he has saved five houses from burning down.