PHOTOS: Glass Fire burns through 11K acres in Napa, Sonoma

NORTH BAY (KRON) — The Glass Fire exploded into 11,000 acres by Monday morning, evacuating thousands of residents in Napa and Sonoma Counties within a day.

The fire burning through wine country in California sparked the Shady and Boysen fires, which CalFire combined into what they’re calling the Glass Incident.

Paul Rosenthal with Santa Rosa Fire told KRON4 early Monday Morning that at least 7-8,000 homes had been evacuated by 6:35 a.m.

Swipe through a photo gallery to see the devastation:

TOPSHOT – The Shady Fire can be seen on the hillside behind homes in Santa Rosa, on September 28, 2020. – The wildfire quickly spread over the mountains and reached Santa Rosa where it has begun to affect homes. (Photo by Samuel Corum / AFP) (Photo by SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images)

The Shady Fire can be seen on the hillside behind homes in Santa Rosa, on September 28, 2020. – The wildfire quickly spread over the mountains and reached Santa Rosa where it has begun to affect homes. (Photo by Samuel Corum / AFP) (Photo by SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images)

Buildings burn along Highway 12 from the Shady Fire as it approaches Santa Rosa, California on September 28, 2020. – The wildfire quickly spread over the mountains and reached Santa Rosa where is has begun to affect homes. (Photo by Samuel Corum / Agence France-Presse / AFP) (Photo by SAMUEL CORUM/Agence France-Presse/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – A home bursts into flames from the Shady Fire as it approaches Santa Rosa, California on September 28, 2020. – The wildfire quickly spread over the mountains and reached Santa Rosa where is has begun to affect homes. (Photo by Samuel Corum / Agence France-Presse / AFP) (Photo by SAMUEL CORUM/Agence France-Presse/AFP via Getty Images)

The glow of the the Shady Fire is seen on the side of a home in Santa Rosa, California on September 28, 2020. – The wildfire quickly spread over the mountains and reached Santa Rosa where is has begun to affect homes. (Photo by Samuel Corum / Agence France-Presse / AFP) (Photo by SAMUEL CORUM/Agence France-Presse/AFP via Getty Images)

The Shady Fire can been seen on the hillside behind homes in Santa Rosa, California on September 28, 2020. – The wildfire quickly spread over the mountains and reached Santa Rosa where is has begun to affect homes. (Photo by Samuel Corum / Agence France-Presse / AFP) (Photo by SAMUEL CORUM/Agence France-Presse/AFP via Getty Images)

Fire Fighters attempt to fight the Shady Fire as it approaches homes in Santa Rosa, California on September 28, 2020. – The wildfire quickly spread over the mountains and reached Santa Rosa where is has begun to affect homes. (Photo by Samuel Corum / Agence France-Presse / AFP) (Photo by SAMUEL CORUM/Agence France-Presse/AFP via Getty Images)

A home bursts into flames from the Shady Fire as it approaches Santa Rosa, California on September 28, 2020. – The wildfire quickly spread over the mountains and reached Santa Rosa where is has begun to affect homes. (Photo by Samuel Corum / Agence France-Presse / AFP) (Photo by SAMUEL CORUM/Agence France-Presse/AFP via Getty Images)

Fire Fighters attempt to fight the Shady Fire as it approaches homes in Santa Rosa, California on September 28, 2020. – The wildfire quickly spread over the mountains and reached Santa Rosa where is has begun to affect homes. (Photo by Samuel Corum / Agence France-Presse / AFP) (Photo by SAMUEL CORUM/Agence France-Presse/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. HELENA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 27: A palm tree casts embers as the Glass Fire moves through the area on September 27, 2020 in St. Helena, California. The fast moving Glass fire has burned over 1,500 acres and has destroyed homes. Much of Northern California is under a red flag warning for high fire danger through Monday evening. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – Fire fighters keep watching an approaching fire line on the outskirts of Santa Rosa, on September 27, 2020. – The wildfire quickly spread over the mountains and reached Santa Rosa where it has begun to affect homes. (Photo by Samuel Corum / AFP) (Photo by SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images)

