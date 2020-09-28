NORTH BAY (KRON) — The Glass Fire exploded into 11,000 acres by Monday morning, evacuating thousands of residents in Napa and Sonoma Counties within a day.
The fire burning through wine country in California sparked the Shady and Boysen fires, which CalFire combined into what they’re calling the Glass Incident.
Paul Rosenthal with Santa Rosa Fire told KRON4 early Monday Morning that at least 7-8,000 homes had been evacuated by 6:35 a.m.
Swipe through a photo gallery to see the devastation:
Latest Stories:
- PHOTOS: Glass Fire burns through 11K acres in Napa, Sonoma
- Newsfeed Now: California wildfires; South Park visits Denver
- North Bay wildfires: Air quality diminishing
- Interactive Map: Sonoma County fires prompt evacuation orders
- MAP: Glass Fire in Napa County explodes to 11,000 acres