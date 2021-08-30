PHOTOS: Lake Tahoe has apocalyptic orange skies

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRON) – As flames spread across northern California, wildfire smoke has turned Lake Tahoe skies into an apocalyptic orange color.
Cal Fire issued an evacuation order for South Lake Tahoe residents on Monday morning as the Caldor Fire grows dangerously near.
“There is fire activity happening in California that we have never seen before,” said CalFire Director Thom Porter.
Photos below show the severity of the situation as the Caldor Fire moves through the region. A chairlift sits idle while the Sierra-at Tahoe ski resort goes up into flames.
Here’s the latest information on the Caldor Fire:
177,260 acres
14% containment
472 structures destroyed
39 structures damaged
5 civilian and firefighter injuries
Over 3,000 firefighters are helping battle the fire that’s been active for the last 16 days. This includes 25 helicopters and 353 engines.