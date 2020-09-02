Poor air quality throughout Bay Area expected to continue as crews battle wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Throughout the Bay Area unhealthy levels of air quality is expected to continue this week due to the ongoing wildfires.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced Tuesday they are extending their Spare the Air alerts through Thursday.

“We expect air quality to be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category for isolated areas across the Bay Area, particularly in the North Bay and Peninsula,” said Charley Knoderer, Meteorologist with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

“We are extending our Spare the Air alerts through September third this would be our sixteenth and seventeenth consecutive Spare the Air alerts.”

A #SparetheAir Alert has been extended through Thursday, 9/3. This is the longest stretch of consecutive Spare the Air Alerts ever in the Bay Area due to continued smoke impacts from wildfires. Wood burning is banned. See more at https://t.co/wbkYMspD80. pic.twitter.com/ZjLeGyfKIP — Spare The Air (@SpareTheAir) September 1, 2020

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District created the Spare the Air alerts to provide the public advanced notice when air quality is expected to be unhealthy and more.

For weeks the air throughout the Bay Area has been fogged with haze and in some parts the air reaches unhealthy levels.

According to Air Now places like Petaluma and Novato have reached unhealthy to very unhealthy air conditions.

Just north the August Complex fires continue to burn in Mendocino County and is expected to impact Bay Area residents

“As we move forward throughout the day we do expect to see some of the smoke from the August Complex would drift south and that can further impact portions of the North Bay,” said Knoderer.

Fire crews continue to make progress battling fires across the Bay Area — the SCU Lightning Complex fires are currently at 70 percent contained, LNU Lightning Complex fires at 69 percent containment and the CZU Lightning fires with 43 percent containment.

In response to bad air quality, the city of Novato has opened a Clean Air Center on Monday located at the Margaret Todd Senior Center in an effort by the city to protect the health and well-being of residents who are exposed to unhealthy air quality.