Red Flag Warning: Increased fire danger in parts of Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — As the Glass Fire burns in the North Bay, conditions are hot, dry and windy — increasing the risk of fire spreading.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Thursday through 6 p.m. Friday for the North Bay Mountains and areas around the Glass Fire. The warning has also been expanded to include the East Bay Hills and the Santa Cruz Mountains, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area.

The Red Flag Warning has been expanded to include the East Bay Hills and the Santa Cruz Mountains from 1 PM PDT today until 6 PM PDT Friday.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/viDZHkwbR2 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 1, 2020

Related Content Wind event could fuel Glass Fire to expand

Increased winds, combined with low humidity make it more difficult to combat and contain fire, according to meteorologists. KRON4’s John Shrable said the Bay Area’s temperatures this October 1 are at least 15 degrees higher than seasonal averages.

The Glass Fire started in Napa County on Sunday and has grown to over 51,000 acres by Thursday, with just 2% containment.

This is also causing poor air quality throughout the Bay Area.

Latest Stories: