FILE – In this Sept. 7, 2020, file photo, a firefighter battles the Creek Fire in the Shaver Lake community of Fresno County, Calif. California will authorize $536 million for wildfire mitigation and forest management projects before the worst of the fire season strikes later this year, Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders said Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Northern California from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening.

Strong, gusty winds, low humidity, and higher than normal temperatures make fire danger high and the potential for the rapid spread of fire.

#RedFlagWarning in effect for Northern California from Saturday afternoon till Saturday evening due to gusty winds and low humidity. This is #CriticalFireWeather so use caution outdoors. More tips: https://t.co/TRIM6OtIun pic.twitter.com/EjIfwRuPFM — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 17, 2021

Cal Fire is encouraging people to use caution when outdoors.