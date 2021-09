(KRON) – A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills, and the East Bay Valleys due to gusty winds and poor humidity.

The warning is in effect from 11 pm tonight to 8 pm Monday.

According to CAL Fire, a Red Flag Warning is issued for weather events which may result in extreme fire behavior.

During a Red Flag Warning, extreme caution is urged by all residents. A simple spark can cause a major wildfire.