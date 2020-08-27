Residents leave their homes behind as SCU Lightning Complex fires approach

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — In Alameda County, fire crews continue to battle the SCU Lightning Complex fires burning throughout multiple Bay Area counties.

For some residents the fires have destroyed their homes.

“I can’t believe I lost everything, it’s a horrible horrible feeling,” said Bernice Flores, who lost her home located on Mines Road in Livermore.

“I know I am not the only one who has lost anything but it’s just terrible because you can’t believe everything that you lost.”

In a last minute effort to check on her neighbors to make sure they evacuated — it was at that moment Flores realized her home would be in jeopardy.

Flores had been living at her home for more than 20 years and only had moments to grab some of her belongings — not nearly enough time to grab her most prized possessions.

“I had gone for the weekend with my daughter, so I was coming up Mines Road and I saw the fire and I thought it was far enough away,” said Flores.

“When I get there everyone is in a panic and they said we only have 10 minutes to get out … I couldn’t grab my oxygen tank and I couldn’t get any of my cats.”

Flores tells KRON4 News she wants to warn others to adhere to evacuation orders and be prepared as much as possible in the event you are asked to leave your home.

“People need to know when they tell you to get out, you have to get out,” said Flores.

“Even though we can’t really help our friends or get our papers or stuff … we just have to hope for the best if we can get out alive.”