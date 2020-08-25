Residents return home to find destruction after fleeing Hennessey Fire in Napa County

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Residents in Napa County who fled the Hennessey Fire are getting a chance to return home and assess the damage.

Many are finding they have lost everything.

In Berryessa Highlands, on the shores of Lake Berryessa, this community has been hit hard by the Hennessey Fire.

There are many houses that have burned down but many are still standing.

Folks that are being allowed to return are finding that they have lost everything.

KRON4 caught up with the Whitcher family who came back to find that their dream home, a log cabin home on a hillside, had burned to the ground.

They also shared a video of the day they had to leave.

They initially had hoped that their home would be spared from the flames but when it became apparent that that wasn’t going to happen, they loaded into their car, grabbed as many pets as they could find and drove out.

You can see the homes in their neighborhood at that point were already on fire and most of the houses in the video did in fact burn down.

The family came back to look for one of their cats and also to assess the damage and they say it is a crushing experience.

“It’s a gutting experience. Emotionally your heart is broken. Everything you own. I had one Birkenstock, I have four pairs of underwear to my name. The clothes I’m wearing were donated. Your life changes in that moment,” Barren Whitcher said.

This area is technically still closed to the public but there’s a lot of work happening on Steele Canyon Road.

Also, on Highway 121 and 128 to remove debris and trees from the road to hopefully reopen this area soon.

At this point, we don’t know exactly when that might happen.

