SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters have responded to a grass fire on Silicon Valley Road and Basking Ridge in the San Jose area on Monday, Cal Fire SCU said.

The San Jose Fire Department Air Attack said at 12:20 p.m. that it has grown to 30 acres.

As of 12:47 p.m. the fire is 80% contained.

Wind is helping the fire spread.

One structure is threatened.

At this time, no evacuation orders or warnings are in place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.